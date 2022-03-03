Some Suffolk households need to apply for council tax rebate.
- Published
Thousands of residents could miss out on a council tax rebate because they do not pay using a bank direct debit, it has emerged.
Earlier this year the government announced a £150 council tax rebate for homes in bands A to D to help combat rising cost of living pressures.
Suffolk councils have been advised households which do not pay using this method may have to make a claim.
Direct debit customers who qualify will get their rebate automatically.
Data from Suffolk's authorities indicated that up to 80,000 homes might not fall into the automatic refund category.
However, those numbers also include homes with 100% council tax discount, and other exemptions, so not all will be eligible, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
