Suffolk County Council begins talks for devolved powers
- Published
Negotiations over Suffolk's devolved powers from central government have begun, county leaders confirmed.
Suffolk is one of nine areas invited to negotiate a county deal as part of the government's Levelling Up White Paper.
The devolution bids are split into three levels - directly-elected mayor, a county council without a directly-elected mayor, or councils working together.
Suffolk is pursuing a level two deal for extra powers without a mayor.
Speaking at the latest Suffolk public sector leaders meeting, Conservative county council leader Matthew Hicks said the first meeting was held two weeks ago and it was hoped the framework for a deal would be ready by the autumn, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "We are ambitious, eager, we want to get that work going, we want to deliver more and this is a huge opportunity."
'Skewed'
Potential level two powers include climate change priorities, local transport functions, adult education and bus franchising.
Suffolk County Council said it hoped to be able to include other areas.
The authority's head of policy, Caroline Davison, said: "There is a little bit of it being skewed towards the economic growth, skills, transport side of policy, rather than on the health, wellbeing and wider determinants part of policies.
"But equally, we are not restricted to just this framework and we would be interested in pursuing some of those because clearly that is where you get some of the biggest potential benefits."
However, while negotiations are in the early stages, Ipswich Borough Council's Labour leader, David Ellesmere, said the idea of a directly-elected mayor should be carefully considered before being discounted.
He said it was clear a deal including a directly-elected mayor would "come with significantly more powers and funding".
"We all want what is best for Suffolk but there is a danger other counties could be seen to be getting a much better deal for their area because they were prepared to countenance a directly-elected mayor, and I don't want us to be accused of lacking ambition for Suffolk if that happens."
