Ipswich roof fire spreads to neighbouring properties
- Published
An investigation is underway after a roof fire spread to several properties on a busy road.
Crews were called to reports of a blaze on Nacton Road, Ipswich, at about 17:05 GMT on Saturday.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said two people were treated for smoke inhalation and all other people were "accounted for".
A police cordon was in place and a section of the road was closed for several hours.
The neighbouring house and a shop were also affected by the blaze, a fire spokesman said.
Crews attended from across the county and were stood down at 21:04.
"No fire presence was required at the scene overnight, and fire investigation officers will return at some point today, to carry out their investigation", the spokesman added.
