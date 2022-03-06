BBC News

Ipswich roof fire spreads to neighbouring properties

Published
Image source, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
Fire crews were called to Nacton Road, Ipswich on Saturday evening, after a fire was reported in a roof

An investigation is underway after a roof fire spread to several properties on a busy road.

Crews were called to reports of a blaze on Nacton Road, Ipswich, at about 17:05 GMT on Saturday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said two people were treated for smoke inhalation and all other people were "accounted for".

A police cordon was in place and a section of the road was closed for several hours.

Image source, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
At its height 12 appliances attended the scene, the fire service said

The neighbouring house and a shop were also affected by the blaze, a fire spokesman said.

Crews attended from across the county and were stood down at 21:04.

"No fire presence was required at the scene overnight, and fire investigation officers will return at some point today, to carry out their investigation", the spokesman added.

Image source, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
A 150m (492ft) cordon was put in place in the area

