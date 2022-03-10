Ipswich WW1 soldier's grave rededicated 104 years on
The grave of a World War One soldier that was left unmarked for more than 100 years has been identified and is to be rededicated.
Cpl Frederick Herbert Skinner, from Suffolk, was 26 when he was killed in action on 25 June 1918.
He was buried unidentified and his headstone read "Corporal - East Yorkshire Regiment. Name unknown. 25th June 1918. Known unto God".
A researcher identified Cpl Skinner as the likely occupant of the grave.
Further research by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), the National Army Museum and the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations team confirmed it was the grave of the married father of three children.
A rededication ceremony of his grave is to take place later at Nieppe Bois (Rue du Bois) British Cemetery in France.
The Ipswich War Memorial and Cenotaph project said Cpl Skinner was born in Hadleigh, Suffolk, before moving to Ipswich with his family.
He served with the 11th Battalion of the East Yorkshire Regiment.
His parents lost two other sons during WW1, Harold Victor Skinner and Charles Henry Skinner.
Cpl Skinner's younger brother, Cyril Skinner, later became the Mayor of Ipswich in 1971.
CWGC said Cpl Skinner was previously commemorated on the Ploegsteert Memorial in Belgium but his name would be removed when the appropriate panel is next replaced.