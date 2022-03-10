Ukraine: Bury St Edmunds cathedral holds solidarity service
Hundreds of people gathered for a special service at a cathedral to "stand in solidarity" with people in Ukraine.
An evening of music, poetry and prayers for peace were held in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk on Tuesday.
Ukraine continues to be hit by Russian shelling and more than two million people have now fled the country.
The Very Reverend Joe Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury, said there was "a sense of helplessness" among people.
A collection to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal for Ukraine was held as part of the vigil.
Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, the Right Reverend Martin Seeley, was also at the cathedral.
Dean Hawes said there was "a sense of bewilderment that war is again on European soil".
He said people wanted to "do something practical to help and that's what [the] vigil is about".
"It gives people a chance to stand in solidarity."