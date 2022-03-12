Third bird flu outbreak in a fortnight in East Anglia
A third outbreak of bird flu has been detected in East Anglia in the space of a fortnight.
The H5N1 strain was found at premises near Redgrave, on the Suffolk/Norfolk border, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
It follows recent discoveries at a nearby duck producer and at a premises near Elmswell, north of Stowmarket.
The latest outbreak - the ninth in the region - means all birds at the site will need to be culled.
The H5N1 influenza virus is highly contagious and spreads easily within poultry flocks.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) requiring all bird owners (including those with backyard chickens) to keep their flocks indoors applies across the UK.
People who own birds in villages near to the latest outbreak, including Thelnetham and Botesdale, will now have to take extra measures to keep their birds away from contagion.
Defra officials have set up a 3km (2 mile) protection zone and 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone around the premises.
On its website Defra said, "The UK is tackling its largest ever outbreak of bird flu with nearly 100 cases confirmed across the country since the start of November."
It has warned that wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months and other wildlife can spread the disease.
