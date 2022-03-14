Drink-driving suspect was looking for Donald Trump at RAF Mildenhall
- Published
A suspected drink-driver has been caught after he turned up at the gates of a US airbase in Suffolk looking for Donald Trump, police said.
The man arrived at RAF Mildenhall on Monday morning, in the hope of finding the former US president there.
Suffolk Police said they assisted Ministry of Defence police who arrested the man. He was found to be over the legal alcohol limit.
"Wrong country," wrote officers, reporting the incident on Twitter.
Donald Trump has indeed visited the American airbase, but that was back in 2019 when Air Force One landed at Mildenhall to refuel before flying on to Vietnam.
The ex-president now lives in Florida.
#NRT5 this morning have assisted @MODPolice at @RAFMildenhall who arrested a drink driver after he arrived at the gates looking for Donald Trump. The male blew 52ugs at the roadside. #WrongCountry #Fatal4 #988 #819 #307 #490 pic.twitter.com/ZUFiNVZHt2— Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) March 14, 2022