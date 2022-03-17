Ipswich Tory councillor suspended over pro-Russia posts
A Conservative councillor who appeared to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in social media posts has been suspended for three months.
Shayne Pooley, who sits on Ipswich Borough Council, will also have social media training.
He said he had been "potentially too open-minded".
Councillor Ian Fisher, the leader of the Conservatives on the council, said Mr Pooley now has "a better understanding of his role".
Mr Pooley's posts have since been deleted.
The Gainsborough ward councillor was initially suspended pending an investigation after details of the posts emerged.
A meeting of the executive committee of the Ipswich Conservative Association on Wednesday decided to suspend him for three months.
During that time Mr Pooley will sit on the council as an Independent. He will also attend social media training and his activity on social media platforms will be monitored.
Mr Pooley said: "I now realise being potentially too open-minded in terms of debating about a sensitive story is not something I should have written about on my social media."
He said he had stood as a councillor "because I love to help people and would never dream of seeing anybody hurt, especially through the act of war.
"I do not support Putin; I do support good defeating evil.
"I hope good wins overall and has the best possible outcome for the world, and I pray the horrific war in Ukraine gets a swift and peaceful resolution."
Mr Fisher said Mr Pooley's explanation of events, his immediate removal of the posts and public apology had been taken into account before the association made its decision.
"Councillor Pooley was recently elected and now has a better understanding of his role in the community," he added.
"The world would be a far worse place if we did not accept that someone can make a mistake, apologise for their actions and move forward."
He said Mr Pooley had suggested doing some work in the community, possibly with refugees.
"Once he has done this, and dependant on the association's decision in June, then he will be re-admitted to our group," he said.
