Suffolk bishop opens home to Ukrainian refugees
Suffolk's leading Church of England clergyman and his family have offered to open up their home to Ukrainian refugees.
More than three million people have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the UN.
The UK has launched a scheme to help people host Ukrainian refugees.
The Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, the Right Reverend Martin Seeley said he hoped to provide a family with "safety, care and support".
"When we saw the horrific scenes and continued to see the horrific scenes... and knowing that so many are seeking refuge and safety, the least we could was to offer our home," said Bishop Seeley.
"That's clearly the response from thousands of people."
Bishop Seeley's wife Jutta Brueck previously supported one of the first families who arrived in Ipswich as refugees from Syria in 2016.
On that occasion, the family did not live with them but she was "very heavily" involved in helping the family get their children into schools, connecting with GP services and finding their way around Ipswich.
Analysis by Andrew Sinclair, BBC Look East political correspondent
Look into the details of the Homes for Ukraine scheme and two things jump out:
- first the government has tried really hard to make it as attractive as possible for people to take in Ukrainians
- secondly it will rely heavily, again, on our local councils to make it work
The Minister for Refugees, Lord Harrington, told MPs this week that ministers have sought assurances from insurance companies and mortgage lenders that taking in a refugee will not affect anyone's mortgage or insurance policy.
The Treasury has promised that the £350 monthly "thank-you payment" will not affect rights to universal credit or council tax rebates.
He also said that local councils "will be a big part of it", providing services like education, social care and safeguarding.
If a placement breaks down it'll be their job to find another and they will be responsible for checking accommodation and DBS checks on people looking after children, although he admitted that because of time that may have to be done retrospectively.
And there was a sense of urgency when he said: "I'm expecting thousands of people to be here next week... we just need to get them in."
The couple said they would engage with organisations such as Suffolk Refugee Support, which has expertise in supporting families hosting refugees.
Bishop Seeley said: "My hopes are that we provide a place where they can at least find a temporary sense of safety, care, support and welcome, and that will continue for as long as they need it.
"My fear is that we won't be able to provide enough support and comfort for them to be able to manage the trauma of this experience."
He said it was "key" for host families to "engage with other people to provide support: organisations, neighbours, friends at church".