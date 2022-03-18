Mendlesham: Man in his 60s dies after hand glider incident
A man in his 60s has died after an incident involving a hang glider at an airfield.
Suffolk Police said the force was called at 14:10 GMT on Thursday by the ambulance service to Mendlesham airstrip, near Stowmarket.
A police spokesman said he was found in "need of urgent medical attention".
Emergency crews attended and the man was declared dead at the scene. Inquiries into the incident were ongoing, he added.
