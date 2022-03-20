Attempted murder arrest after axe attack in Clare
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports of an axe attack.
Suffolk Police were called at 20:15 (GMT) on Saturday to the Bell Hotel in Market Hill, Clare.
The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital having suffered a serious head injury.
A 39-year-old man was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted murder.
Police said the victim was in a stable condition in hospital and they believe it was an isolated incident.
They are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
