Corrie Mckeague inquest concludes he died after going into bin
- Published
RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after climbing into a commercial waste bin, an inquest concluded.
The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016.
He was last seen on CCTV going into a bin loading area but his body has never been found despite extensive searches.
Inquest jurors in Ipswich concluded he died after climbing into the bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.
In a narrative conclusion they said Mr Mckeague died at about 04:20 BST in Bury St Edmunds as a result of "compression asphyxia in association with multiple injuries".
They said Mr Mckeague's "death was contributed to by impaired judgment due to alcohol consumption".
The jurors, who had heard two weeks of evidence at Suffolk Coroner's Court, said there were "ineffective bin locks" and an "ineffective search of the bin" before it was tipped.
During the inquest, it was heard Mr Mckeague, who was stationed at RAF Honington, had slept in a bin before.
He had also slept under bin bags on a previous night out, using them "like a blanket", and was a "heavy sleeper" when drunk, the hearing was told.
Mr Mckeague was described as being "significantly under the influence of alcohol" on the night he went missing.
He was seen asleep in a shop doorway earlier on 24 September before he awoke and walked to the bin loading area where he was last seen.
Waste firm Biffa initially told police the weight of the bin was 11kg (1st 10lbs), and therefore not heavy enough to contain a person, but it was later recorded as 116kg (18st 3lbs).
The force said the movement of Mr Mckeague's mobile phone mirrored the movement of the waste lorry that collected the bin from the service area where he was last seen.
Mr Mckeague was not seen on CCTV leaving the area on foot.
His father, Martin McKeague, said after the ruling that he hoped his son could "finally be left to rest in peace", with the inquest shining "a new light on the truth for everyone".
Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley said he could not imagine the "distress and anguish" Mr Mckeague's family had felt since he disappeared.
Mr Parsley expressed concerns about viewing panels, used to see inside the back of bin lorries, and said he would write to the British Standards Institute, bin lorry manufacturer Dennis Eagle and waste firm Biffa about these concerns.
He said he would also order a prevention of future deaths report in respect of "ineffective locks on bins".
