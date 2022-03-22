Suffolk Fire Service sending engines to Ukraine
A fire service is preparing to donate two of its surplus and fully-operational engines to Ukraine along with vital equipment.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service will send two vehicles which are no longer in use and kit, including hoses.
The donations are part of an initiative backed by the the National Fire Chiefs Council and the Fire Aid charity.
Chief fire officer Jon Lacey said the Suffolk service "will do everything in its power to help the country".
He added: "We are incredibly proud to support the National Fire Chiefs Council by providing two of our fire engines to Ukraine, both of which are fully operational and ready for use on arrival."
They took to social media to publish a video of one of the engines ready to be sent.
We've pledged our support for #Ukraine by donating much-needed equipment as part of the @NFCC_FireChiefs and @FIRE_AID_UK's #FireAid4Ukraine scheme 💙💛— Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) March 21, 2022
Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and public protection at Suffolk County Council, said: "This will make a real difference to the country's emergency services, whose bravery and resilience cannot be underestimated as they remain critical in responding to the atrocities caused by Russia's invasion."
The service was also holding charity car washes at fire stations throughout the county to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee and The Fire Fighters Charity.