Ukraine: Family reunited in Suffolk after fleeing the war
- Published
A British man and his Ukrainian family have had a emotional reunion after spending months apart.
Robert Chesnaye, from Haverhill, Suffolk, collected his wife and step-daughter, Kateryna and Olena Rybalochka from Luton Airport on Thursday.
He managed to secure a visa for them to come and live with him after they fled war-torn Ukraine via Hungary.
He said seeing them again was like "every Christmas throughout my life had come together".
He lives and works in the UK, while his wife and daughter live in Ukraine.
The last time Mr Chesnaye saw his wife was in August while they were on holiday in Egypt, and then they went on to Kyiv before he travelled back to Britain.
He said the past month had been "nerve-racking... all hell was let loose out there".
On meeting them again he said: "I'm glad you're both safe, I was worried, petrified every day... every night it was two hours sleep."
Their home in Kherson in Ukraine is where they were all planning on retiring to.
Speaking about the lead-up to the reunion, he said: "I had butterflies, I had the shakes, I had everything just waiting for the two girls to come through and the moment they came through it was like every Christmas in my life had come together in one hit".
War in Ukraine: More coverage
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk