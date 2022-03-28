Suffolk bird flu: Case emerges in Tuddenham St Martin
A further case of bird flu has been confirmed in Suffolk.
The latest outbreak, the sixth in the county since 26 February, has been identified at Tuddenham St Martin, near Ipswich.
Suffolk Trading Standards said more than 13,500 ducks would be culled.
It is understood the case is on a farm linked to Gressingham Foods - a company that saw the previous case emerge at its site at Debach, near Woodbridge, where 82,400 ducks had to be culled.
Sasha Watson from Suffolk Trading Standards said the latest case was "complicated" as it was in the zone of outbreak declared last week.
She said there was a 3km (two-mile) protection zone set up around the area, plus a 10km (six-mile) surveillance zone.
"We will now be contacting all the properties within the 3km zone," Ms Watson said.
She added: "It's devastating for everyone involved, whether it's the people who own the birds, the business, Trading Standards having to carry out the work, Public Health, it's a huge operation."
Last week, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs urged poultry keepers in Suffolk to "step up their efforts" as the UK faced its "largest outbreak".
Chief veterinary officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said Suffolk in particular had seen a large increase in infections among wild birds.
Although there was "no direct evidence" people were helping to spread the virus, Dr Middlemiss urged farmers and keepers to be "absolutely, scrupulously clean" when moving between sheds and bird housing.
Other recent outbreaks include one near Market Weston on 12 March, two near Redgrave on 1 and 11 March, and another near Elmswell on 26 February.
