Woodbridge Town Council makes U-turn over allotment evictions
- Published
A Suffolk council has made a U-turn on plans to evict allotment holders who have had a plot for more than five years.
Woodbridge Town Council had decided to cap the tenancies to reduce its waiting list for plots at Kingston Field.
The decision was met with opposition - and at an extraordinary general meeting councillors agreed to scrap the plans.
Allotment holders said they were "delighted" the eviction notices had been rescinded.
Roger Bridgeman, who had waited for almost 30 years before he got his plot in 2014, said: "We can now think about continuing to develop our plots for the long term without any eviction worries."
He said at Thursday's meeting even those on the waiting list stated that they would not want an allotment based on the new conditions of five-year tenancies.
"We understand the frustration of people waiting for years for an allotment and we will work closely with them to ensure plots become available.
"We note however that evictions and five-year tenancies are not a suitable or fair solution to the problem," added Mr Bridgeman.
Woodbridge has about 4,500 households - and only 19 allotment plots.
The town council said the nationally-recommended provision of allotments for Woodbridge was closer to 100.
It said: "Rather than accept the status quo, this council wants to find solutions and we will work with all interested parties over coming months to achieve an outcome which works for all."