Great Livermere: Man arrested over suspected explosives offences
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences after police, fire and explosive ordnance disposal teams were called to a house.
Suffolk Police said they arrived at Birds Croft, Great Livermere at about 13:00 BST on Wednesday.
They found "potentially prohibited firearms, ammunition and explosive materials".
The man, who is in his 50s, was questioned at Bury St Edmunds police station and has been released on bail.
No properties were evacuated, but a police cordon is expected to remain in place over the weekend.
