East Suffolk Council agrees to bring empty homes back into use
A Suffolk council has agreed a three-year scheme to tackle the number of long-term empty homes in its district.
East Suffolk Council said it would prioritise the 280 properties in private ownership that had been vacant for more than two years.
It said it would appoint a dedicated empty homes officer.
The authority said costs were estimated to be £281,958 for the three years, which would come from the New Homes Bonus from the government.
House purchases would also be funded through that pot initially, before replenishment from capital receipts from the sale of homes, the council said.
Richard Kerry, Conservative cabinet member for housing, said: "Empty homes are a wasted resource and can cause blight on neighbourhoods, attracting anti-social behaviour, vandalism and fly-tipping.
"We recognise the value of bringing an empty home back into the housing stock. The result can be a modernised, more energy efficient home, utilising fewer resources than a new build."
The council said long-term empty properties were defined as residential properties that had been empty for at least two years.
It said the 280 homes would be prioritised for action according to type, location, duration unoccupied, and housing need in the local area.
Examples of empty homes that had already become part of the council's own stock, to provide affordable accommodation and regeneration, include 560, London Road, Lowestoft, which was converted into a house in multiple occupation.
Another home in the town, on Park Road, was now occupied as a five-bed council house.
