BBC Detectorists' Suffolk village hall sale 'beyond expectations'

St Michael's Rooms in Framlingham was used for filming meeting of the metal detectorists' club, whose members included Lance (Toby Jones) and Andy (Mackenzie Crook)

The organisers of an auction of items from a building used in the BBC TV series Detectorists are "exceptionally pleased" with the sale results.

The drama was set in Essex but shot mostly in Suffolk, including at a community hall in Framlingham.

The auction raised funds towards a new community hall, replacing St Michael's Rooms, which featured as Danebury Metal Detectorist Club (DMDC) in the show.

Lots, including "Sheila's tea urn" and "Terry's lecterns", raised £9,400.

The red chairs seen above sold for between £35 and £40 each, the notice board for £170 and "Terry's lecterns" for £120 and £170

The tea urn sold for £170, while 10 pieces of Victorian wooden panelling, framed and with a certificate from Crook, sold for "an average of £190 each".

Detectorists stars Crook's character Andy and Toby Jones's Lance as they try to balance their metal detecting hobby with their often problematic personal lives.

Crook also wrote and directed the BBC Four show, which won two Baftas and a Rose d'Or award.

A new hall will replace the now-demolished St Michael's Rooms.

The hall - which was next to the parish church - was used by the Danebury Metal Detectorist Club in the BBC series, and by the Scouts and others in real life

John Brassey, from the Castle Community Rooms' fundraising group, said: "It will cost £1.2m and we were £200,000 short of the total needed in January."

However, the "beyond expectations" auction result and other donations means they have raised £40,000 since then.

Bidding attracted interest from abroad, with a couple from the United States securing one of two tours of Framlingham, which is also musician Ed Sheeran's hometown.

The two tours sold for £920 in total.

Clarke & Simpson
Crooke gave this drawing to The Searcher magazine as thanks for its help when he was researching the show. It sold for £250
Clarke & Simpson
A US fan even sent six handmade replica DMDC badges for the auction, which sold for £80

"We were also very, very pleased with the response from the Detectorists fan group, who gave us all sorts of stuff for the auction," said Mr Brassey.

Metal detecting magazine The Searcher donated an artwork by Crook, given in thanks for its help researching the series.

This reached £1,800, while a Searcher copy featuring the TV star on its cover and signed by him sold for £250.

Mr Brassey said: "We've still got a way to go to meet our target - but we're exceptionally pleased with the result."

Clarke & Simpson
A puppet of eccentric farmer Larry Bishop, who permits Andy and Lance to search on his land, sold for £110
St Michael's Rooms will be replaced by a Suffolk-style barn which will be a new community venue for the town

