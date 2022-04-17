Felixstowe Easter bunnies hop in the sea for postponed dip

The dip in Felixstowe, Suffolk, was in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice

Easter bunnies were joined by Father Christmases as they hopped into the sea for charity.

About 500 people took part in the dip at Felixstowe, Suffolk, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

The annual fundraiser would normally take place on Christmas Day but had to be postponed due to bad weather.

The charity's Simon Ward said although had been disappointing to reschedule it was "great to have such high numbers" turn out.

He said there was a "great atmosphere" as the dippers dashed into the sea, which he said was "like a millpond".

It normally takes place at Christmas, so people still dug out their festive outfits
About 500 people took part in the event at the Suffolk coastal town

Other costumes included nuns, Frozen characters Olaf and Elsa and a reindeer, while the Mayor of Felixstowe Mark Jepson also took part.

It was the 17th edition of the event hosted by the Ipswich-based charity that supports people living with life-limiting illnesses.

Tim Kenny, who took part in the dip dressed as a nun, said he did the "full baptism" and fully immersed himself in the water.

He said it was "very invigorating".

Mr Kenny said he took part in the dip in memory of a friend's brother who died at the hospice.

"It is such a brilliant event and one that supports a fantastic local charity and I look forward to the Christmas Day Dip later this year," he added.

Costumes included Olaf and Elsa
A strawberry and the Easter Bunny also took part
Tim Kenny, who took part dressed as a nun, said he fully immersed himself in the water

