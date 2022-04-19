Suffolk crew's 1,000-mile trip to donate fire engines to Ukraine
Fire service volunteers are beginning a 1,000-mile (1,609km) journey to deliver vital support to their counterparts in Ukraine.
A six-strong crew from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service set off from Ipswich East station on Tuesday.
They will deliver engines and equipment to the Polish Fire Service, who will donate them to stations most in need.
Suffolk's chief fire officer said the service was "devastated" by the losses experienced by fire teams in Ukraine.
Jon Lacey said: "The Ukrainian Fire Service so far... has seen 100 fire stations and 250 fire engines needlessly destroyed in the conflict.
"We are pleased to be able to support the national effort to assist our counterparts at this difficult time by replacing some of the damaged kit."
He added that his staff had been working "round the clock" to ensure all the equipment was ready to be deployed and used immediately in Ukraine.
The donated engines, now replaced by more environmentally-friendly ones, had been based at stations including Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Beccles, Felixstowe and Long Melford.
The crew will drive to Kent to join a national convoy of vehicles heading for Ukraine.
Firefighters Graham Abrey, Jason Anderson, Jake Booth, Paul Buck, Matt Hassey and Sean Ryan have all received extensive driver and mechanical training for their week-long journey, as well as advice from staff who joined previous convoys.
Mr Ryan said: "I am proud to be supporting our firefighter colleagues in Ukraine with this much-needed kit.
"I had my first blue light drive on one of the fire engines we are taking there, so it will be extra special for me to hand it over in Poland."
Suffolk's donation forms part of the wider National Fire Chiefs' Council and Fire Aid initiative.
Last month, the county's fire service car wash appeal raised more than £8,000 for the Disaster Emergency Committee's Ukraine appeal and the Firefighters' Charity.