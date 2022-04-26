Crews tackle thatched Hengrave building fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue
About 80 firefighters tackled the blaze on Monday night

A large thatched building has been partially destroyed in a fire.

The blaze started shortly after 20:00 BST at the property in Bury Road in Hengrave, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

At the height of the fire, about 80 firefighters and 14 appliances were involved in tackling the flames.

Incident commander Tim Berry, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said some residents had been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

He said the building was divided into four properties inside.

Will Tel, group manager at the fire service said appliances were able to get to the property quickly as firefighters had been on a training exercise nearby at the time.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue
The fire started shortly after 20:00 GMT on Monday
Suffolk Fire and Rescue
The road near the building remains closed after the blaze

Police, ambulance, council highways officers and UK Power Networks also attended, he said.

"Due to the severity of the incident and the amount of smoke coming off the property, we had to close the road," he said.

Some neighbours had rallied round to salvage some "key items" from the building, he added.

Luke Deal/BBC
The roof of the property has been destroyed by the fire

Four fire engines are still at the scene and an investigation is due to take place into the cause of the blaze.

