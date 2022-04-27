Bury St Edmunds: Man arrested in murder probe after stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were stabbed.
Officers were called to a car park in Harland Court, off Station Hill in Bury St Edmunds at 15:00 BST on Tuesday to a suspected attack, Suffolk Police said.
A man and a woman, aged in their 40s, were found in a flat with stab wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene soon after officers arrived.
A 38-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was detained shortly afterwards and is being questioned by police.
The female victim was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a critical but stable condition.
The suspect was arrested just after 15:30 BST in the vicinity of St John's Street, less than half a mile from the scene.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the attack to come forward, especially anyone who was near Harland Court between 14:00 and 15:00.
