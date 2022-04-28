Bury St Edmunds: Teenager arrested in murder probe after stabbing
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a double stabbing.
A man and woman aged in their 40s were found in a flat with stab wounds in Harland Court in Bury St Edmunds at 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
The man has been named as Karl Skoulding, 43 from Bury St Edmunds.
Suffolk Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Tuesday. Officers have been granted extra time to question him.
The woman remains in critical condition in hospital, police said.
A post mortem examination on Wednesday found Mr Skoulding died from multiple stab wounds.
Police arrested the 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder at 03:50 BST in Ipswich.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the attack to come forward, especially anyone who was near Harland Court between 14:00 and 15:00.
