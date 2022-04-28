Bury St Edmunds: Teenager arrested in murder probe after stabbing

Zoie O'Brien/BBC
Officers said a man and a woman, aged in their 40s, were found with stab wounds in a flat in Harland Court, Bury St Edmunds

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a double stabbing.

A man and woman aged in their 40s were found in a flat with stab wounds in Harland Court in Bury St Edmunds at 15:00 BST on Tuesday.

The man has been named as Karl Skoulding, 43 from Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Tuesday. Officers have been granted extra time to question him.

The woman remains in critical condition in hospital, police said.

Suffolk Police
Karl Skoulding died from multiple stab wounds police said

A post mortem examination on Wednesday found Mr Skoulding died from multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested the 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder at 03:50 BST in Ipswich.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the attack to come forward, especially anyone who was near Harland Court between 14:00 and 15:00.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics