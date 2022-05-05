Orford Ness nature reserve aims to halt bird species decline
- Published
A nature reserve is working to reverse the decline of the lesser black-backed gull after recording its lowest number of the species last year.
Orford Ness Nature Reserve in Suffolk have recruited two new gull officers to help address the decline.
Last year 210 breeding pairs were identified at the reserve.
Emma Hay, nature conservation specialist for the National Trust, said: "We need to do more to protect them."
She said human activity could have contributed to the decline.
"It's not clear why numbers dropped so dramatically and there will have been a number of factors at play leading to this decline, including an increase in human activity on the site over the last 20 years," she said.
"Disturbance has almost certainly affected nesting gull numbers, despite careful visitor management. In recent years we've seen numbers dwindle even further, which means we need to do more to protect them."
The newly appointed gull officers will work along the reserve to protect breeding areas and increase public awareness of the birds and their habitats.
Reuben Denton-Beasley, one of the gull officers, said: "I'll be working with the local community to raise awareness and help spread the word about the importance of protecting the breeding sites.
"Gulls are an integral part of Britain's costal wildlife and should be protected as much as any other species."
The officers have been funded by the Galloper Offshore Wind Farm project, which is located off the Suffolk coast.
Lesser black-backed gulls
- It was first recorded in 1802
- It has a wing span of 142cm (55in)
- In the UK, it is estimated there are about 110,000 pairs
- The bird is graded as amber status, meaning its conservation status is of moderate concern
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk