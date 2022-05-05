Ipswich Town's big screen and new dug-outs plans approved
- Published
Ipswich Town's plans for a new big screen and improved dug-outs to bring it "up to the standard required by Premier League clubs" have been given the go-ahead.
The League One club's proposals for its Portman Road stadium were approved by the borough council.
The application said Portman Road had been the home ground of the club since 1884 but little had been done to improve it in the past 15 to 20 years.
Work is expected to start shortly.
The application by the club, currently in League One, stated that "improvements to the existing dug-outs are long overdue".
"The aim of the proposals is to bring the current arrangement up to the standard required by Premier League clubs, the clear aspiration of the club owners being to take the club back to the top tier of English football," it said.
Work at the stadium is expected to start - and be completed - this summer.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk