Suffolk lions return to Africa Live after Storm Eunice damage
A lion pride has returned home after their enclosure was damaged during Storm Eunice.
Africa Alive Zoological Reserve, in Kessingland Suffolk, sent Zero, Mo, Tor, Kaya and Jabu to Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.
It said it had carried out a number of repairs whilst the pride were on their 10 week "holiday".
In February, strong winds blew a tree down on their enclosure, costing thousands of pounds to fix.
During their absence, the fence was repaired and improvements were made to their enclosure.
The works included adding a bark pit, two new keeper-made raised platforms and a holding yard to give them outdoor access in bad weather.
In addition, the Kingdom of the Lion house has been redecorated and the viewing opportunities improved around the enclosure.
Graeme Williamson, head of living collections at the zoo, said the area "has never look better".
Faye Bethell, zoological director at the Zoological Society of East Anglia, said: "Moving large cats from one location to another comes with significant challenges, including the need for sedation to safely facilitate their transfer home which is not without risk and can often exacerbate age related health conditions.
"Our pride's safe return is of the utmost priority and our keepers are well prepared to help them settle back into their old home."
Its keepers and veterinary team "will be monitoring them very closely over the next few weeks for any signs of ill health arising after such a move", she added.
