Suffolk lions return to Africa Live after Storm Eunice damage

Angie/Africa Alive
Keepers made two new raised platforms as part of the enclosure improvements

A lion pride has returned home after their enclosure was damaged during Storm Eunice.

Africa Alive Zoological Reserve, in Kessingland Suffolk, sent Zero, Mo, Tor, Kaya and Jabu to Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.

It said it had carried out a number of repairs whilst the pride were on their 10 week "holiday".

In February, strong winds blew a tree down on their enclosure, costing thousands of pounds to fix.

Zoological Society of East Anglia
The storm damaged the lion enclosure at Africa Alive in Kessingland, Suffolk

During their absence, the fence was repaired and improvements were made to their enclosure.

The works included adding a bark pit, two new keeper-made raised platforms and a holding yard to give them outdoor access in bad weather.

In addition, the Kingdom of the Lion house has been redecorated and the viewing opportunities improved around the enclosure.

Graeme Williamson, head of living collections at the zoo, said the area "has never look better".

Angie/Africa Life
A "Welcome Home Party" will be held for the cats at the zoo at the weekend, it said

Faye Bethell, zoological director at the Zoological Society of East Anglia, said: "Moving large cats from one location to another comes with significant challenges, including the need for sedation to safely facilitate their transfer home which is not without risk and can often exacerbate age related health conditions.

"Our pride's safe return is of the utmost priority and our keepers are well prepared to help them settle back into their old home."

Its keepers and veterinary team "will be monitoring them very closely over the next few weeks for any signs of ill health arising after such a move", she added.

Zoological Society of East Anglia
In total 275 ft (84 m) of Africa-themed bunting was made by local resident, Carol Williamson, to adorn the lion enclosure

