Ipswich flats evacuated after fire on fourth floor
- Published
Part of a town centre has been shut off due to a fire in a block of flats.
Sixteen appliances are at the scene after a fire broke out in the fourth floor of the tower block in Ipswich.
It is understood some occupants suffered from smoke inhalation, with the fire service evacuating the rest of the building.
The ambulance service and police also attended, and a cordon has been set up and traffic diverted around the Carr Street area.
Josh Lewis Coy, 20, who has a flat in the floor above the fire, said he saw "a lot of smoke" in the hallway after a knock on his door.
"People who lived at the flat were knocking on every door, telling them to run, and screaming," he said.
"I obviously got out, and there was loads of smoke coming out of their flat.
"I got on to the ground floor and called the fire brigade - everyone seemed to get out fine.
"It's going to be very scary for people's whose flat it is."
It is understood people had managed to get out of the building when emergency services were called at 12:25 BST, with the fire service then checking all flats to make sure no one was still inside.
