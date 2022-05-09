Drug-filled tennis balls thrown into Suffolk prison

Police said the suspect ran away, but was found hiding and arrested

A man has been arrested after trying to throw tennis balls filled with drugs over the wall into a prison.

The man was seen attempting to throw the balls into HMP Highpoint, near Haverhill in Suffolk on Friday.

Police tweeted to say one of the balls, containing suspected controlled drugs, was retrieved by a police dog named Harry, with other balls being found by a prison dog.

They said the suspect ran away but was found hiding, and was arrested.

HMP Highpoint is a category C prison for men, built on the site of the former RAF Stradishall in the 1970s

Police dogs are trained using tennis balls - but they are usually given as a treat in a game of fetch to reward the dogs for their good work.

