Memorial at RAF Honington planned for Corrie Mckeague
The RAF is working with the family of airman Corrie Mckeague on a memorial to honour him.
Corrie Mckeague, from Dunfermline in Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in September 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
His mother Nicola Urquhart said she was meeting with representatives from RAF Honington, where he worked, this week.
An inquest in March concluded he died after getting into a commercial bin which was tipped into a waste lorry.
Following the inquest senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley raised concerns about bin safety.
In a video on Facebook posted on Saturday Mrs Urquhart said she would like to a hold a memorial at RAF Honington.
She said: "We feel it's only appropriate it is held at RAF Honington, it was the proudest thing Corrie ever achieved in his life".
She added that she hoped the memorial would be open to some members of the public who had supported her family in their search for her son.
The RAF is also planning to create a memorial stone to be laid at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, she said.
She added: "It fills us with immense pride that Corrie will be recognised as a serving airman."
A spokesman for RAF Honington said: "The thoughts of all of us at RAF Honington remain with Corrie's family, friends and colleagues.
"We are working closely with Mrs Urquhart and the details of a memorial for Corrie will be confirmed in due course."
