Ipswich Town starts improvement work at Portman Road
Work is under way on stadium improvements at Ipswich Town's Portman Road home.
Plans for a big screen and new dug-outs at the League One club were approved by Ipswich Borough Council.
A gap has been created between the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and the Cobbold Stand to allow access for machinery.
The club, which wants to bring the stadium up to Premier League standard, expects to complete the work this summer.
In March, the club announced it had purchased land behind the stadium that was formerly occupied by a gym and office outlet.
It has yet to announce plans for the site.
