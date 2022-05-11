Southwold beach hut on market for £250,000
A beach hut is on the market for £250,000 and, if sold, would be the most expensive ever in the town.
Flick & Sons estate agent's opening price for the hut, in Southwold in Suffolk, exceeds the previous sale record, believed to be about £150,000.
The wooden hut, called Here's Hoping, is on the promenade below East Street and town's Sailors' Reading Room.
It has no electricity or running water, and people are not allowed to stay in it overnight.
Elsewhere in the UK, beach huts have been sold for higher prices, with where figures reaching £500,000 in Dorset.
However, those ones have got power, water, and local bye-laws allow owners to sleep in them, unlike in Southwold.
East Suffolk Council reported last year 60% of homes in Southwold were second homes or used for holiday letting and it has introduced restrictions to try to ensure the population of all-year round residents was not "wiped out".
Southwold is known for having the most expensive beach huts on the East Anglian coast.