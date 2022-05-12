Ipswich Museum's Black Panther exhibition wins award
An exhibition featuring three costumes from the Marvel movie Black Panther has won an award.
The Power of Stories exhibition at Ipswich Museum won temporary exhibition of the year at the Museum and Heritage Awards on Wednesday.
The exhibition attracted more than 24,000 visitors from June to September last year.
Ipswich Borough Council said it was "wonderful" news and is planning similar exhibitions in the future.
The exhibition included outfits worn by three characters in the film: T'Challa, the Black Panther and king of fictional African country Wakanda, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, his scientific genius sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye, Wakanda's military leader (Danai Gurira).
Melanie Hollis, the museum service's collections and learning curator previously said it was a "huge deal that these costumes - from this epic story and this epic storyteller - are coming to little old Ipswich".
The exhibition, which also features marvel comics and historic objects, is currently touring Suffolk and will go on display at The Food Museum, Stowmarket, from June to September, and Snape Maltings from October to January 2023.
