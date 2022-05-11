Marsh harrier nests discovered on Sizewell C land
A protected bird, the marsh harrier, has been found nesting on land where a new nuclear plant could be built.
Ornithologists made the discovery on land belonging to EDF, on the proposed site of Sizewell C in Suffolk, the company behind the plans said.
The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Planning Inspectorate have been informed, Sizewell C said.
Measures have been put in place to protect them, it added.
It was also liaising with East Suffolk Council and Natural England.
The nest was found within the Sizewell Marshes Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and two further nests at Aldhurst Farm.
Ecological assessments for the planning application for the new power plant had been updated.
Dr Stephen Mannings, consents manager for Sizewell C, said: "We have put in place measures to protect the nests, which will remain in place throughout this year's breeding season."
It was committed to "protecting and promoting local wildlife before, during and after the construction of Sizewell C" and had created 250 acres of new habitats on former arable land within its estate, he added.
Marsh harriers are Protected by The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which means it is an offence to disturb their nests.
The company said it would liaise to see if there were any consequences for its planning application for the proposed geotechnical trials on land north of Sizewell B.
It said it had defined buffer zones around the nests and that "activities and works are being strictly controlled to avoid visual and noise disturbance".
Only work that would not cause disturbance would be permitted.
It will monitor the birds and work will stop if they were being disturbed, it added.
