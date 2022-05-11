Bury St Edmunds: Suspected mortar bombs found on building site
Buildings were evacuated after suspected mortar bombs were dug up on a construction site, police said.
Suffolk Police were called to Dettingen Way in Bury St Edmunds at 07:30 BST to reports that a number of suspected bombs had been discovered.
Buildings were evacuated and a 100m (328ft) cordon was put in place, which included part of the industrial estate.
A bomb disposal team examined the items and deemed them safe to be removed with no detonation required, police said.
All cordons were lifted by 11:30 and the area was operating as normal, the force added.
