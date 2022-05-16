Bleed control kit installed in Ipswich by murdered man's brother
The brother of a man who was stabbed to death is installing bleed control kits in Suffolk to give others a chance at survival that his brother did not have.
Four men were jailed for life after Dean Stansby, 41, was murdered near Ipswich's Gippeswyk Park in 2017.
Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart have installed a kit outside their tattoo studio in Ipswich, with plans for more.
If a kit had been there when his brother was stabbed "he might still be here," Mr Stansby said.
Mr Stansby, 39, and Mr Hart, 44, set up the Be Lucky Anti-Crime Foundation in the wake of his brother's killing in a drugs-related attack.
Mr Stansby said since then he had heard countless stories from other families about people who may have survived if they could have been treated more quickly.
Bleed control kits include emergency items to help treat a stab wound including specialised wound seals, dressings and gauze as well as colour-coded instructions to help administer treatment.
Mr Stansby said: "The cost of the cabinet and kit is a small amount of money when it comes to saving someone's life.
"A lot of people could have survived if there had been stuff in place to treat a stab wound in the time before an ambulance got there and took over.
"Possibly, if a bleed control kit had been there when my brother was stabbed, he might still be here."
After installing the first bleed kit on Saturday, the pair said they were planning on installing 10 more kits in the near future by teaming up with local businesses in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Claydon.
"The knife crime epidemic isn't going away," Mr Stansby said.
