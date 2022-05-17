Suffolk given £2.5m by Sport England to encourage participation
An organisation aiming to increase physical activity in Suffolk has been award £2.5m by Sport England.
Active Suffolk said it would use the money, which will be given over five years, to make sport in the county more accessible.
It is part of Sport England's 10-year strategy announced earlier this year.
Director of Active Suffolk, Gareth Davies, said he wanted "more opportunities for more people to become more active, more often".
The organisation said the funding would allow it to "tackle inequalities" in sport, and increase participation among social groups that are typically less active.
The funding will also mean Active Suffolk will continue to deliver the School Games event.
Mr Davies said: "We want everyone to understand the physical and mental health benefits that can be achieved through regular physical activity and sport, and ensure there is an equal opportunity for all regardless of their location or needs.
"We want to support an ecosystem that understands barriers to participation and works collaboratively to remove them."
