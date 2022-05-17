Ipswich: Stop and search order issued after stabbing
Stop and search measures have been put in place in Ipswich after reports of a stabbing.
Suffolk Police said the Section 60 Order, lasting 24 hours, would remain in place until 22:45 BST after an attack in Chantry.
Someone in a group of men appeared to be carrying a "large knife" on Monday night, and a man attended hospital with stab wounds.
The force said the order aimed to "offer reassurance" to the community.
The order means police officers are allowed to stop and search people if they believe weapons are being carried or if there is a "risk of violence".
Suffolk Police said it had been authorised as a "precaution".
There was "no perceived risk" to the wider public and more patrols would be carried out.
At 20:55 on Monday, member of the public reported seeing the group of men running along Hawthorn Drive, and an attack was believed to have taken place near the parade of shops.
Police said they received a call at 21:20 to say that a man had attended hospital and was treated for wounds to his back and side.
His condition was described as stable.
