Former black police association president from Ipswich gets medal
A former president of the National Black Police Association (NBPA) said it was an "honour" to be awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).
Franstine Jones, from Kesgrave, Suffolk, who was the first woman to be elected to the position in 2013, received the accolade for her services to equality and diversity.
Ms Jones said she hoped the BME would inspire people of diverse heritage.
"It's the best recognition you can get for the work that you do," she said.
"I feel very honoured and privileged to have been awarded a BEM from the Queen."
The BEM is given to people making a positive impact in their work or as a community volunteer.
As a former president of the NBPA, she spent years fighting discrimination within the police service and worked with the National Police Chief's Council on its first equality and diversity strategy.
She has also previously been part of discussions with the government on stop and search policy.
"The effort that I put into supporting people when they feel like there's nowhere else for them to go and they've come to me and I've helped them; it gives me a real sense of joy that I've been able to do that," she said.
"To have it recognised on a national level, in that setting, along with other people who've done fantastic things, makes me feel proud that I'm part of that group."
Ms Jones, who has now left the police, is a member of the Suffolk police and crime panel and chairs the Suffolk stop and search reference group.
She also works as a volunteer running an activity club for young people from diverse backgrounds and is developing a leadership programme for older children.
