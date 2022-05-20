Ed Sheeran announces birth of second child
- Published
Ed Sheeran has confirmed that his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their second daughter.
The singer-songwriter, 31, who lives near Framlingham in Suffolk, announced the news on Instagram and said they were "over the moon" to be a family of four.
Posting a picture of baby socks, Sheeran added: "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl.
"We are both so in love with her."
Sheeran, who is protective over his private life, confirmed that the couple were husband and wife in 2019 but did not share further details.
They welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk