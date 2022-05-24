Beccles attempts to make world's longest bunting line
A town has been given a helping hand by a French community as it attempts to make nine miles (14.5km) of bunting.
The people of Beccles, Suffolk, are hoping to break the world record for the longest bunting line as part of its Jubilee celebrations.
They received 1,500 flags for their line from residents of Petit-Couronne, Beccles' twin town in France.
Caroline Topping, from the Beccles Community Hub, said the record attempt was a "big ask".
She said people from across the community, plus neighbouring towns and villages, had been knitting, sewing and crocheting the flags for the bunting line.
Sections of the bunting have been put up in shops and some will be hung in the streets as the town celebrates the Queen's 70th year on the throne, Ms Tapping said.
They will then all be put together to see if they have broken the world record.
Ms Tapping said they wanted to make a blanket from the bunting flags afterwards as a "lasting legacy".
The longest knitted bunting line is 14,279m (46,847 ft), achieved by Devon County Show, Crafts and Gardens on 25 May 2020.
