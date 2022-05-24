Suffolk torch relay celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A 588-mile (946km) torch relay is taking place between towns and villages to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Festival of Suffolk relay is part of several county-wide events taking place to celebrate the Queen's 70th year as monarch.
After starting in Brandon on 13 May, the relay will end at the Suffolk Showground on Wednesday 1 June for the Jubilee Pageant.
About 250 "local heroes" were nominated to carry the torch, organisers said.
They will take part by travelling in a rickshaw and carrying torches which are handed on across the county.
Michael Hardiman, who carried the torch through Woolpit with his dog Berkeley, said he was "very humbled" to have been chosen to take part due to his service to the community.
The parish councillor said he enjoyed spending time dealing with issues such as potholes and dangerous trees.
"It was suggested that me and my dog are the eyes, ears and nose of the village," he said.
