'Historic gem' Walpole Old Chapel handed £54,000 for urgent work
- Published
A 17th Century chapel described as a "historic gem" has been granted £54,000 to save it from falling down.
The Grade II listed Walpole Old Chapel, near Halesworth, Suffolk, has been awarded the money by Historic England to carry out an urgent inspection.
Cracks have appeared in the building, allowing water to seep into its timber frame and putting it at risk.
Sarah Morrison, from the public body, said the work could be the "first step in saving" the redundant chapel.
The building looks like a traditional Suffolk farmhouse from the outside and is believed to have been a dwelling before it was used as a congregational chapel in 1649.
Inside the two-storey chapel, the simple rectangular and sparsely decorated building houses a pulpit, reading desk and balconies.
Ms Morrison, a Historic England architect/surveyor, said the building - part of the town's life for about 400 years - was "cherished" by the local community.
"Walpole Old Chapel is a historic gem and a rare survival of a 17th Century non-conformist chapel," she said.
"This urgent investigation will help us to learn more about the structural issues that are endangering this special building."
The project will be carried out together with owners Historic Chapels Trust, local custodians Friends of Walpole Old Chapel and the Churches Conservation Trust.
Simon Weeks, from Friends of Walpole Old Chapel, said villagers would be "delighted" to hear about the grant, which he called a "huge boost".
"The chapel is unique and is highly valued by communities in Suffolk and well beyond, but it is at risk," he said.
"As local volunteers we feel we are doing something really worthwhile in helping to look after the building and sharing its significance as widely as possible."
The non-conformist chapel was closed in the 1970s and now holds weddings, performances and events.
