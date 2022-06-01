Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Mildenhall USAF secretary becomes MBE
- Published
An 80-year-old woman who has worked at a US Air Force (USAF) base for 63 years has become an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Faith Rutterford, of Barton Mills, started work at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk in April 1959, and she still works as a secretary at the base.
The octogenarian has been described by the Commander of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron as the "glue that binds the squadron together".
She was recognised for public service.
Ms Rutterford said she was "very honoured and very proud" to have been appointed MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire).
"I just enjoy meeting the people and I've been given the health and strength by the Lord to do it," she said.
Ms Rutterford's service spans the entire period that RAF Mildenhall has been under the operational control of the USAF in Europe.
She has been secretary to the Commander of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron since 1959.
The base celebrated her 60th anniversary of employment at Mildenhall in 2019 by awarding her an American Meritorious Civilian Service Award, an "extremely rare" award for a non-American to receive.
It was presented for "outstanding service in an exemplary manner and is usually reserved for those holding the equivalent of a field-grade officer".
In late summer 2020, she was able to return to work in person following a period of shielding from coronavirus. Her workspace was adapted with bespoke screens made by her carpentry colleagues.
Others in Suffolk who have been recognised in the honours list:
- Dr Ruth May, who lives in Nayland, the chief nursing officer for England, appointed dame for services to nursing, midwifery and the NHS
- Zoe Billingham, of Aldeburgh, a former HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services worker, appointed CBE for public service
- Charlotte Young, from Woodbridge, becomes OBE for services to social enterprise
- Daniel Hardiman-McCartney, 42, from Newmarket, appointed MBE for services to optometry
- Yoga teacher Jo Ogden-King, 51, from Leiston, awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community
- Patrick Church, 75, from Bury St Edmunds, who worked at Abbeygate Cinema for more than 60 years, received the BEM for services to the community
- Anthony Lambert Tyrrell Brown, 67, from Beccles, awarded the BEM for services to public libraries
