The 'Queen' is returned to Suffolk Food Hall after theft
- Published
A farm shop has welcomed the return of a cardboard cut-out of the Queen after it was reportedly stolen in the run-up to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Suffolk Food Hall put out a social media appeal after its image of Elizabeth II went missing on Wednesday.
Followers called it "treason" and the store at Wherstead threatened to post a CCTV image of the alleged thief online.
Her Majesty was returned on Saturday morning and put back in the shop's Platinum Jubilee display.
Unfortunately The Queen hasn't been returned to us yet, so I will let the person have a chance to return it before...Posted by Suffolk Food Hall on Friday, May 27, 2022
The store posted on its Facebook page: "She has been returned! The Queen is back. Thank you for returning her. She told us that her sleepover was pretty good but she missed her favourite chocolate counter."
Its followers welcomed her return, posting: "Welcome home Queenie".
One person wrote: "As Victoria said (I'm not amused)."
Another said: "Like to say my faith in humanity has been restored but it should never have happened in the first place. So glad she's returned."
The nation will celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign over a four-day bank holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June.
