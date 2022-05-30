Ipswich fire: Crews tackle blaze at four neighbouring houses
More than 20 firefighters have tackled a fire which affected four homes in a residential street.
Suffolk Fire Service said crews were called to a house on Kitchener Road in Ipswich just before 22:30 BST on Sunday where four properties were affected due to shared roof space.
No-one was injured but several properties nearby were evacuated, Suffolk Police said.
An investigation into the cause was under way.
The fire service said it scaled down its operation just after 01:40 but it expected the road to remain closed for some time.
