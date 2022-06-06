Women's Tour 2022 cycling gets started in Essex and Suffolk
The Women's Tour 2022 cycle race has got under way as it navigates its way through Essex and Suffolk for its opening stage.
Dozens of the world's top female riders have set off from Colchester's Northern Gateway Sports Park.
They will finish on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds via Brantham, Holbrook, Hadleigh, Bildeston, Needham Market and Stowmarket.
The opening leg is the first of six stages across the country.
Last year, Essex hosted the penultimate stage of what is considered to be Britain's biggest and longest-running international women's cycling stage race.
The final leg was then held in Suffolk, where world champion Elisa Balsamo crossed the finish line first in Felixstowe.
The opening stage of this year's event follows the four-day bank holiday weekend in the UK to celebrate Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
