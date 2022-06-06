Suffolk councillors oppose East Anglia Green Energy pylons
- Published
A planned 112 mile-long (180km) power line suspended mostly on new pylons would have a "massive impact" on Suffolk, councillors said.
Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet agreed to object to National Grid's plans for the high voltage line from Norwich to Tilbury in Essex.
Concerns have already been raised by six East Anglian MPs and campaign groups.
National Grid has said the line was "essential".
The proposed 400kV electricity transmission line, called the East Anglia Green Energy Enablement project, would snake between Norwich and a new Bramford substation near Ipswich, and then to Tilbury, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It would use 164ft high (50m) steel pylons, except for where it would run underground through the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty on the Suffolk/Essex border.
The council's Conservative cabinet member for planning, David Burn, said: "This is a big and complicated proposal that is worrying for a great many of our residents.
"Our overriding preference is for a co-ordinated offshore approach to minimise onshore infrastructure and the associated impact on the community and environment.
"Sub-sea cabling options are being developed for the north of England and Scotland, so why not here?"
Andy Mellen, leader of the Green group and ward member for Bacton, said he welcomed an increase in renewable energy production, but said the pylons would dominate the landscape and have a heavy impact on "many heritage assets along the route".
John Field, leader of the Liberal Democrat group and member for Blakenham, added there was a limit to the tolerance of communities and "East Anglia Green exceeds that tolerance".
Suffolk Conservative MPs James Cartlidge, Dr Dan Poulter and Jo Churchill have already objected to the plans and a petition has been signed 14,000 times.
A public consultation runs until 16 June.
National Grid has said responses would be carefully considered.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk