Nicola Benedetti cancels Aldeburgh shows due to tendonitis
- Published
Violinist Nicola Benedetti has cancelled three of her performances at a festival due to tendonitis in her wrist.
The Scottish-born musician was due to perform on the 9, 15 and 18 June at the Aldeburgh Festival in Suffolk.
Organisers said they hoped Benedetti would be able to perform the festival's final concert with her Benedetti Baroque Orchestra on 26 June.
"We wish her a speedy recovery," they said.
Born in Irvine, North Ayrshire, of Italian heritage, Ms Benedetti began violin lessons at the age of four, studied at Yehudi Menuhin School and has since toured internationally with some of the world's greatest orchestras and conductors.
She was awarded the Queen's Medal for Music in 2017, the youngest ever recipient, and has received nine honorary degrees.
Organisers said they were "very grateful" to Christian Tetzlaff for stepping in to perform on 9 June at Snape Maltings Concert Hall, and Elena Urioste would replace Benedetti on 15 and 18 June at Blythburgh Church.
Last week, the Snape Maltings Concert Hall saw its listed status upgraded by Historic England the the government.
