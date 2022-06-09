Bentley homes damaged by flooding from burst water main
- Published
Residents in a village have been drying out their homes after they were flooded by a burst water main.
Some homes in Bergholt Road in Bentley, Suffolk, were still without water and electricity, villagers have said.
Anglian Water apologised "for the inconvenience", saying there were four bursts between 29 May and 5 June and they have now been repaired.
Resident David Howe described the flooding as "very frustrating" and "quite damaging".
He said it had been more than 10 days since he started drying out his bungalow.
Fans were being used to dry his home, chairs have been put on tables to prevent water damage and carpets have been ripped up.
He said Anglian Water had been "very helpful" by providing him with fresh water bottles.
Anglian Water said: "We are very sorry that some customers may have had no water or were told not to drink their water last week.
"We have been in touch with all customers affected to apologise for the inconvenience these bursts caused and continue to work with those customers who experienced flooding to their properties."
The water company said it wanted to replace the main in Bentley but it could take several years.